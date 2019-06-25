 Skip to main content

Soccer Netherlands reaches Women’s World Cup quarters for first time with 2-1 win over Japan

Rob Harris
The Associated Press
Netherlands' Lieke Martens celebrates scoring her second goal to put her country ahead 2-1 in their Round of 16 match against Japan.

Lieke Martens scored her second goal on a late penalty kick to send the Netherlands into the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time with a 2-1 victory over 2015 finalist Japan on Tuesday.

The new handball law led to referee Melissa Borjas awarding the penalty because Saki Kumagai’s hand blocked Vivianne Miedema’s shot, even though there was no clear intention.

Martens scored from the spot to set up a meeting with Italy on Saturday.

As befitting a meeting of the Asian and European champions, the game produced some of the slickest action of the World Cup. An audacious backheel flick set up Martens to send the Dutch in front in the 17th minute and Yui Hasegawa equalized in the 43rd to complete a slick passing move.

With the last Asian team eliminated, the Women’s World Cup will have a record seven European teams in the quarterfinals. Norway and England meet in Le Havre on Thursday and France takes on the United States the following night. After the Netherlands plays Italy on Saturday, Germany and Sweden will meet.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

