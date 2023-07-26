Open this photo in gallery: New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese saves a shot by Toronto FC forward Jordan Perruzza during the second half at Red Bull Arena. New York City FC won 5-0 on July 26, 2023.Vincent Carchietta/Reuters

Toronto FC fell 5-0 to New York City FC in Leagues Cup action on Wednesday night.

Santiago Rodriguez scored twice as the hosts dominated the match.

Toronto defender Shane O’Neill was sent off late in the match after receiving a second yellow for a foul on Andres Jasson.

TFC will host Mexican side Atlas F.C. on Sunday, July 30 in the second and final game of the group round.

The top two teams of New York, Atlas and Toronto will move on to face other opponents.

Toronto has not won a match since May 27.