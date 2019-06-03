 Skip to main content

Soccer Neymar rape allegation ‘a personal matter,’ says Brazil coach Tite

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Neymar rape allegation ‘a personal matter,’ says Brazil coach Tite

Mauricio Savarese
RIO DE JANEIRO
The Associated Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has denied raping a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her at a Paris hotel.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

The rape allegation against Neymar dominated Brazil coach Tite’s news conference on Monday.

Tite spoke about the case for the first time as Brazil’s prepares to play in the Copa America, saying it was a personal matter and he won’t judge the player. Eighteen of the 25 questions were about Neymar.

“I know this is a personal matter and there needs to be time for people to judge the facts. I won’t allow myself to judge the facts,” Tite said. “What I can say to you is that I’ve been with Neymar for three years and in personal matters, between me and him, he is loyal and truthful.”

Story continues below advertisement

A woman told Sao Paulo police on Friday that Neymar raped her in a Paris hotel on May 15. Neymar denied the allegation in an Instagram post.

National team co-ordinator Edu Gaspar confirmed a police investigator visited the team’s training ground on Saturday to get information on the case.

“The first thing I did was to get some legal help,” Gaspar said. “The idea is that the legal help is here to solve the case as quickly as possible so the athlete can be with a cool head for Copa America.”

Gaspar also said Neymar will be released from training and matches whenever needed. The Copa America, being played in Brazil, runs from June 14 to July 7.

“The suggestion I have is that he is available as much as possible to respond to (police) requests,” Gaspar said.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter