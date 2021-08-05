 Skip to main content
Soccer

Nine-man CF Montreal snaps three-game losing skid with 2-2 draw

Elias Grigoriadis
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
CF Montreal defender Rudy Camacho scores a goal past Atlanta United FC goalkeeper Brad Guzan during the second half at Stade Saputo. Montreal and Atlanta tied 2-2 on Aug. 4, 2021.

Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Two red cards could not stop CF Montreal from ending their three-game losing streak with a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United on Wednesday.

It was the first game with general admission at Stade Saputo since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mason Toye and Rudy Camacho scored for Montreal, while Josef Martinez and Marcelino Moreno netted goals for Atlanta.

The first half could only be described as cautious. With both teams mirroring one another with a 3-4-1-2 formation and looking to create chances early by getting in behind defenders, neither side was willing to give an inch.

Montreal had the lion’s share of scoring chances but the half’s best opportunity belonged to Atlanta’s Moreno at the 10-minute mark. Played in by a little flick from Martinez, Moreno forced and excellent left-footed stop from CF Montreal ‘keeper James Pantemis at point-blank range.

Less than a minute later, Ahmed Hamdi went down with an apparent lower-body injury and was replaced by Samuel Piette.

At the 19-minute mark, Aljaz Struna picked up his fifth booking of the season for grabbing Ezequiel Barco’s jersey, meaning he will miss Montreal’s next game against New York Red Bulls.

The rest of the half went by with neither team willing to give up any space as they traded stints of harmless possession. While there was progress made on the flanks due to the teams’ three-back formations, very little came of it.

The second half was a an entirely different story, however. After coming out guns blazing, Montreal opened the scoring in the 53rd minute. Joaquin Torres’ through ball found Toye, who slotted in his seventh goal of the season into the bottom right corner.

In the 63rd minute, a Djordje Mihailovic corner found Camacho who was left inexplicably unmarked and volleyed it into the top corner, doubling the Montreal’s lead.

However, less than a minute later Atlanta replied when Martinez fired a shot into the bottom right corner, bringing the visitors within one.

At the 73rd, minute, Martinez was played in and taken down by Camacho, leading to a straight red card and penalty converted by Moreno, tying up the game..

Tensions started to flare around the 80th minute mark as Martinez and Montreal’s Victor Wanyama started shoving each other and were both subsequently booked. After a video review, the official recalled both yellow cards, opting instead for both Wanyama and Martinez to be given straight red cards.

Taking advantage of all the space in the 88th minute, a freshly substituted Zachary Brault-Guillard almost won Montreal the game as he sprinted the length of the pitch, only for his shot to hit the crossbar.

Atlanta’s next opponent will be Columbus Crew on Saturday, Aug. 7th while CF Montreal face DC United on Saturday, Aug. 8th.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

