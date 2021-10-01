 Skip to main content
// //

Soccer

NWSL calls off weekend games in wake of misconduct allegations against former coach

Anne M. Peterson
The Associated Press
Text Size

Open this photo in gallery

North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley during a NWSL game against the Chicago Red Stars, in Cary, N.C., on Oct. 27, 2019.

The Associated Press

The National Women’s Soccer League will not play the games scheduled for this weekend as it deals with the fallout from allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against a former coach.

North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was fired by the team following a report in The Athletic that detailed the alleged misconduct, which included claims by two former players of sexual coercion.

The NWSL did not specify Friday whether the games were cancelled or postponed. In a statement, Commissioner Lisa Baird said the decision was made with the NWSL players’ association.

“This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played. I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling,” said Baird, who came to the NWSL in early 2020. “Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect. Business as usual isn’t our concern right now. Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better.”

U.S. Soccer suspended Riley’s coaching license following The Athletic’s report, in which former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim recounted their experiences with Riley.

The alleged harassment of Farrelly started in 2011 when she was a player with the Philadelphia Independence of the now-defunct Women’s Professional Soccer league.

She told the website the abuse continued when Farrelly was with the Portland Thorns. Shim, a former Thorns player, also allegedly experienced harassment. The Thorns said Thursday that the team investigated claims about Riley and passed those on to the league when he was dismissed.

Riley told The Athletic the allegations were “completely untrue.”

Riley was head coach of the Thorns in 2014 and 2015. After he was let go by the Thorns, he became head coach of the Western New York Flash for a season before the team was sold and moved to North Carolina.

Riley was WPS Coach of the Year in 2011 and earned the same honours in the NWSL in 2017 and 2018. The Courage won the NWSL championship in 2018 and 2019.

The NWSL Players’ Association has called for an independent investigation of the allegations levelled at Riley. The union also demanded the suspension of any league or club staff who have been accused of violating the league’s antiharassment policy or of failing to report misconduct, no matter when it occurred.

The union also demanded to know how Riley was hired by another club after allegations of misconduct surfaced while he was with the Thorns.

The union is currently negotiating its first contract with the league.

“We refuse to be silent any longer. Our commitment as players is to speak truth to power,” the union said. “We will no longer be complicit in a culture of silence that has enabled abuse and exploitation in our league and in our sport.”

The league did not immediately respond to those demands.

In its ninth season, the NWSL has been rocked by several recent scandals involving team officials.

Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke was fired after a Washington Post report detailed verbal and emotional abuse of players. The league formally dismissed Burke and sanctioned the Spirit on Tuesday after an independent investigation.

Gotham FC general manager Alyse LaHue was fired in July after an investigation connected to the league’s antiharassment policy. She has denied any wrongdoing.

Racing Louisville coach Christy Holly was fired in September but the reasons for his dismissal were not made public.

OL Reign coach Farid Benstiti abruptly resigned in July. On Friday, OL Reign chief executive officer and minority owner Bill Predmore said Benstiti was asked to resign after an undisclosed incident during practice.

Benstiti had previously been accused by U.S. national team midfielder Lindsay Horan of sexist behaviour during his time as coach of Paris Saint-Germain. Horan has said she was berated by Benstiti because of her weight.

