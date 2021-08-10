 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Soccer

Canadian women’s soccer team calls for professional league after gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Members of the Canadian women’s soccer team watch the flag rise after being presented with their gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Members of Canada’s women’s soccer team believe their gold medal will inspire future generations of young girls to play the game.

Players Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence and Adriana Leon were at Toronto’s BMO Field on Tuesday to show off their gold medals.

The Canadian women were crowned Olympic champions after beating Sweden 3-2 in penalty kicks in Friday’s gold-medal game. The game was tied 1-1 after extra time.

Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis says the gold-medal win proves investing in women’s soccer is worthwhile.

Canada doesn’t have a professional women’s soccer league, but players including captain Christine Sinclair and goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe are calling for one.

The Canadians stated going into the Tokyo Olympics that their goal was to change the colour of their medal after they earned bronze at both the 2012 and 2016 Games.

