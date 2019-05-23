 Skip to main content

Soccer Ottawa contributes $4.3-million to prepare for 2026 World Cup

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ottawa contributes $4.3-million to prepare for 2026 World Cup

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

The federal government is providing $4.3 million to help Canada prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

Kirsty Duncan, minister of science and sport, made the announcement Thursday morning at BMO Field. The money goes to the Canadian Soccer Association “from now through 2020.”

“Soccer has the power to transform, not only the lives of Canadians but also our communities from coast to coast to coast,” said Duncan. “It’s a sport that we find in almost every Canadian community and it builds friendships that last a lifetime.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canada, the U.S. and Mexico will serve as co-hosts of the 2026 tournament.

The current blueprint calls for Canada and Mexico to stage 10 games each, with the U.S. hosting 60.

Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal are Canadian candidate host cities for the men’s soccer showcase, expanded to 48 teams for the 2026 tournament.

FIFA will select up to 16 host cities from the 23 candidates proposed in the North American bid.

At a meeting in Moscow last June, FIFA member associations voted 134-65 in favour of the joint North American bid over a competing bid from Morocco. The united bid forecasts record profits for FIFA of US$11 billion.

In its lone previous bid, Canada failed to get hosting approval for the 1986 tournament after Colombia pulled out. The 1986 tournament, which went to Mexico, remains the only World Cup the Canadian men have ever qualified for.

Canada hosted the Women’s World Cup in 2015.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter