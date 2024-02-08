Pacific FC has signed French midfielder Aly Ndom to a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old native of Pontoise played most recently for IFK Mariehamn in the Finnish top flight where he had two assists in 28 appearances.

Ndom started his career in France in Stade de Reims’ system, rising up the ranks to help the senior side win promotion to Ligue 1 in 2018. He spent time on loan to Caen in 2019 and then moved to Auxerre, scoring two goals in 27 matches between 2019 and 2022.

Ndom, who holds both French and Senegalese citizenships, left France for Romanian side AFC Chindia Targoviste in 2022 before joining Italy’s Viterbese in 2023 and Mariehamn later that year.

“We are excited to have Aly join the PFC family, he’s a player with lots of personality and great character,” Pacific FC manager of football Jamar Dixon said in a statement. “He has an immense amount of experience and will help lead our backline.”

Pacific kicks off the CPL regular season April 13 at home to the Halifax Wanderers.