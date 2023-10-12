Adonijah Reid scored the game winner just a minute into stoppage time as Pacific FC defeated York United FC 1-0 in a play-in round match on Wednesday in Canadian Premier League playoff action.

Reid knocked in a header from a cross that hit him in stride in front of the net.

York United’s Paris Gee netted an equalizing bicycle kick goal four minutes later but it was wiped after he was ruled offside.

The matchup between fourth-place Pacific and fifth-place York United kicked off a new playoff format for the CPL.

Pacific now moves on to face third-place Halifax Wanderers FC on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, top seed Cavalry FC is scheduled to take on second-seeded Forge FC later Saturday afternoon.

The winner between Cavalry and Forge will advance to the league title game on Oct. 28, while the loser will face the winner between Halifax and Pacific on Oct. 21 for the final spot in the championship match.