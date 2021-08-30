 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Soccer

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Pacific FC goes top of table with 3-2 victory over Valour FC

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Pacific FC surged to the top of the Canadian Premier League standings with a 3-2 victory over Valour FC at Starlight Stadium on Sunday.

Matteo Polisi broke a 1-1 draw in the 22nd minute and Terran Campbell gave Pacific (8-3-4) the 3-1 lead by the 35th.

That scoreline held until substitute Keven Aleman got one back for fourth-place Valour (7-7-1) from the penalty spot in the 86th minute after he was fouled in the box.

Story continues below advertisement

But the Victoria-based club held on to defeat Valour for a third time this season to jump into first place in the CPL table with 28 points.

Alejandro Diaz scored in the 11th minute for the home side. Austin Ricci replied for Valour in the 17th.

It was a battle between two of the league’s top goalkeepers, with Callum Irving’s five saves besting Jonathan Sirois’ four.

Earlier, an 89th-minute goal from Joe Mason salvaged a 2-2 draw for Cavalry FC (7-3-4) against FC Edmonton (3-6-5).

Azriel Gonzalez opened the scoring for Edmonton just seven minutes in before Joseph Di Chiara put away the equalizer for Cavalry in the 30th minute.

A penalty kick from Fraser Aird gave Edmonton the lead once again in the 65th before Mason’s late-game heroics.

In Ottawa, Joao Morelli scored twice for HFX Wanderers (3-6-5), but an undermanned Atletico (3-8-3) side battled back for the 2-2 draw.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa was left with 10 men heading into the half after Ryan Telfer was sent off on a red card.

Halifax spent much of the second half up 2-1 until Malcolm Shaw scored the equalizer from the penalty spot in the 75th minute.

Brian Wright found the back of the net for Halifax in the 39th.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies