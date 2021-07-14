 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Soccer

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Pacific FC, HFX Wanders play to 0-0 draw

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Goalkeeper Callum Irving only had to make two saves for his fourth clean sheet of the season as his Pacific FC side played to a 0-0 draw against HFX Wanders FC on Tuesday in Canadian Premier League action.

Marco Bustos, who leads the CPL with three goals, had one shot on target for Pacific FC (3-1-2), which sits second in the standings one point behind Valour FC (4-1-0).

HFX Wanderers (1-2-2) ‘keeper Christian Oxner stopped four shots on target for his second shutout of the campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

The eight CPL teams are playing at Winnipeg’s IG Field for the first part of the season, but will return home at the end of July.

The CPL announced the home-market portion of its schedule on Monday, with teams set to play 20 more matches each through the end of the regular season on Nov. 6.

The third-year league kicked off its pandemic-delayed season on June 26, starting with a month’s worth of games all in Winnipeg under a protective COVID-19 bubble.

The Manitoba capital is hosting the first 32 games of the campaign, with each of the eight teams playing eight matches in a stretch that runs through July 24.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies