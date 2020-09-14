 Skip to main content
Paris Saint-Germain says it strongly backs Neymar claim to being racially abused

The Associated Press
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar, left, leaves the pitch after a red card at the end of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille (OM) at the Parc de Princes stadium in Paris on Sept. 13, 2020.

FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain says it “strongly supports” Neymar’s claim to being racially abused by a Marseille player during their feisty match on Sunday.

PSG’s brief statement on Monday added it was looking forward to the LFP, the governing body of the top French leagues, investigating the facts behind a Ligue 1 match which featured 17 cards.

Neymar was one of five players sent off after an injury-time brawl including punching and kicking at Parc des Princes.

Teammates Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa, and Marseille’s Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto were also red-carded.

Neymar was caught by VAR jabbing the back of Alvaro Gonzalez’s head.

Neymar told officials as he went off he was racially abused. He went on social media regretting only that he didn’t punch Gonzalez in the face.

