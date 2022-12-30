An image of football icon 'Pele' is display on the facade of a building as a homage after he passed away on Dec. 29 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.Mauro Horita/Getty Images

“Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today. [He] enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love.” – Pele’s official Instagram account, confirming his death

“Pele was much more than the greatest sportsman of all time. The King of Soccer was the ultimate exponent of a victorious Brazil, never afraid of any difficulty. A black, poor boy born in Tres Coracoes, Pele showed us that there is always a new path. He promised his father he would win a World Cup and he won us three, in addition to scoring 95 goals in 113 games with Brazil’s national team. The King gave us a new Brazil and we can only thank him for his legacy. Thank you, Pele.” – Brazilian Football Confederation

“Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele.” – Former England player Gary Linekar

I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn’t have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal. – Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who takes office on Sunday, on Twitter

“Pele: Immortal – forever with us.” – FIFA president Gianni Infantino, on Instagram

“Before Pele, ‘10′ was just a number. I read that phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But that phrase, beautiful, is incomplete. I’d say before Pele, football was just a sport. Pele changed everything. He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially: It gave visibility to Brazil. Football and Brazil have elevated their status thanks to the King! He’s gone, but his magic will remain. Pele is ETERNAL!! “– Brazil forward Neymar

“Rest in peace ‘Rei’, God bless all his family.” – Brazil captain and Chelsea player Thiago Silva, on Instagram

“The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING …” – PSG striker Kylian Mbappé on Twitter

“My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere “goodbye” to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that embraces the whole world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, of today, of always. The affection he always showed for me was reciprocated in all the moments we shared, even at a distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will last forever in each one of us, football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele.” – Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, on Instagram

“The game. The king. Eternity.” – French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter

“His great secret was improvisation. Those things he did were in one moment. He had an extraordinary perception of the game.” – Brazil defender Carlos Alberto Torres

“This debate about the player of the century is absurd. There’s only one possible answer: Pele. He’s the greatest player of all time, and by some distance, I might add.” – Retired Brazil star Zico

“To watch him play was to watch the delight of a child combined with the extraordinary grace of a man in full.” – Nelson Mandela

“Pele was the most complete player I’ve ever seen. Two good feet. Magic in the air. Quick. Powerful. Could beat people with skill. Could outrun people. Only 5-feet-8 inches tall, yet he seemed a giant of an athlete on the pitch. Perfect balance and impossible vision.” – Bobby Moore, captain of the 1966 World Cup champion team from England

“The moment the ball arrived at Pele’s feet, football transformed into poetry.” – Italian poet Pier Paolo Pasolini

“The difficulty, the extraordinary, is not to score 1,000 goals like Pele – it’s to score one goal like Pele.” – Carlos Drummond de Andrade, Brazilian poet

“There’s Pele the man, and then Pele the player. And to play like Pele is to play like God.” – Retired France star and three-time Ballon d’Or winner Michel Platini

“Pele was one of the few who contradicted my theory: Instead of 15 minutes of fame, he will have 15 centuries.” – Andy Warhol