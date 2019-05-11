Philadelphia Union keep rolling with 2-1 victory over Toronto FC

Open this photo in gallery Philadelphia Union midfielder Brenden Aaronson (22) and teammate Jamiro Monteiro (35) pressure Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) during the second half of MLS soccer action in Toronto on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Jaimiro Monteiro scored in the 68th minute as the surging Philadelphia Union took advantage of Toronto defensive miscues and hung on for a 2-1 MLS win Saturday afternoon.

Toronto trailed 1-0 at the break but came out swinging to start the second half and tied it up via an exquisite Alejandro Pozuelo free kick in the 51st minute. But Monteiro, taking a fine pass from Kacper Przybylko that split the defence, beat Quentin Westberg with a right-footed shot in the 68th minute to regain the lead.

Toronto was down a man on the play with Brazilian fullback Auro injured. Toronto also lost defender Laurent Ciman to injury in the 78th minute.

Toronto pressed hard as the clock wound down with the visitors doing their best to slow things down. That led to six tense, ill-tempered minutes of stoppage time.

Philadelphia benefited from a first-half Chris Mavinga own goal before an announced BMO Field crowd of 26,219.

Toronto (5-4-1) has now lost three of its last four (0-3-1).

The good news for Toronto was striker Jozy Altidore, who had missed the last three games with a hamstring issue, came in off the bench in the 72nd minute and looked lively.

The Union (7-3-2) top the MLS Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia is now unbeaten in its last five outings (4-0-1), collecting 13 of a possible 15 points while outscoring its opposition 14-3. The Union have lost just once in their last 10 league games (7-1-2) while posting four shutouts and outscoring the opposition 22-7.

The Union record has largely been built at home this season. Philadelphia is 5-1-0 at Talen Energy Stadium and came into Saturday’s game 1-2-2 on the road.

The lone loss at home came in the season opener March 2 when the Union was beaten 3-1 by Toronto. Philadelphia has won a club-record five straight at home since then, conceding just twice during the run.

The home side started well, only to see Philadelphia pull ahead.

Pozuelo, sporting a blond dye job, dipped into his bag of tricks in the 14th minute when he delivered a beautiful pass from the byline that eluded three defenders before finding Jonathan Osorio whose shot was blocked. Justin Morrow then forced a save by goalkeeper Carlo Miguel Coronel.

Then the half turned.

Przybylko had a great chance in the 23rd minute after Picault’s through ball found him in alone. Westberg got part of his leg on the ball, however.

Two minutes later, Kai Wagner’s low cross carved open the Toronto defence after a turnover led to a counter-attack. Picault and Mavinga both slid for the ball, which bounced in the defender.

Toronto forward Jordan Hamilton had a chance in the 48th minute but his shot was deflected. Hamilton came close with a header off the ensuing corner.

After Michael Bradley was cut down on another attack, Pozuelo chipped a free kick from 20 yards out into the top corner in the 51st minute for his fifth goal in eight MLS games.

Osorio had a fine chance in the 64th minute but could not connect off a fine Auro cross.

Philadelphia was coming off a 6-1 weekend win over New England that helped lead to Thursday’s dismissal of Revolution coach Brad Friedel. The game before that was a 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati, who fired Alan Koch one loss later.

Toronto coach Greg Vanney made seven changes from the radically revamped team that lost 2-0 midweek in Atlanta, returning a string of starters. Westberg returned in goal, making his fourth start in the last six games.

Vanney also switched to a 3-5-2 formation which he used in the season-opening win in Philadelphia.

TFC, outshot 19-8 (5-0 in shots on target) in Atlanta, came into the game with a yo-yo run of loss-win-loss-win-loss.

Mexican midfielder Marco Fabian, one of the Union’s designated players, returned from an ankle injury. He saw 58 minutes action.