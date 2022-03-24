Sweden's Robin Quaison celebrates scoring their first goal against Czech Republic with teammates. Sweden won 1-0 on March 24, 2022.TT NEWS AGENCY/Reuters

The Portugal fans at the Estadio do Dragao looked stunned when the referee returned from the video-review booth and pointed to the penalty spot.

Were they about to witness another late collapse at home that could jeopardize the national team’s hopes of making it to the World Cup?

The 85th-minute penalty gave Turkey a chance for an equalizer after Portugal had opened a two-goal lead in their European-qualifying playoff semi-final. But Burak Yilmaz’s spot kick sailed over the crossbar, letting Portugal off the hook.

The hosts went on to score again in stoppage time for a 3-1 victory Thursday that moved Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal a step closer to the World Cup.

“We can’t let that happen. We had the game under control,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “We lost some intensity but in the end the players responded well. Had that penalty gone in, it could have been difficult for us.”

It was a 90th-minute goal against Serbia in November in Lisbon that relegated Portugal to the qualifying playoffs to begin with, having blown a chance to finish as group winner.

Ronaldo’s hopes of reaching a 10th straight major tournament will now come down to a winner-takes-all game against North Macedonia, which earned a stunning 1-0 win at Italy to end the European Champion’s hopes of making it to the World Cup. The game against North Macedonia will be on Tuesday in Portugal.

“Now we have to focus on North Macedonia,” Santos said. “If they managed to beat Italy, that means it’s going to be very difficult for us as well.”

Portugal is trying to qualify for the World Cup for the sixth straight time.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo has played in soccer’s showcase event four straight times. He also played in four consecutive European Championships, winning the title in 2016.

Ronaldo is the only player to have scored at least once in the finals of nine top tournaments in a row, a streak that started at Euro 2004 in Portugal.

Without Ibrahimovic, Sweden reaches World Cup playoff final

STOCKHOLM — Robin Quaison kept alive Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s hopes of playing in another World Cup for Sweden.

With the suspended Ibrahimovic watching on, Quaison came off the bench and scored in the 110th minute as Sweden beat the Czech Republic 1-0 after extra time to advance to one of the playoff finals in European qualifying for the World Cup on Thursday.

It was a well-taken goal, too, with Quaison exchanging passes with Alexander Isak before slotting home a low finish from close range at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.

Sweden must now travel to play Poland on Tuesday for a place in the tournament in Qatar over November and December.

The 40-year-old Ibrahimovic should be available for that match after serving his suspension, though he has been troubled by an Achilles tendon injury in recent weeks.

The Czechs missed out on qualifying for a first World Cup since 2006. Sweden reached the quarter-finals at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Poland received a bye to the playoff final after its scheduled opponent, Russia, was thrown out of qualifying following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bale’s brilliance moves Wales into World Cup playoff final

CARDIFF, Wales Gareth Bale demonstrated his enduring value for Wales by scoring two goals – including a sensational free kick – in a 2-1 win over Austria on Thursday, leaving his country one more victory away from a first World Cup in 64 years.

A peripheral figure at Real Madrid this season, Bale continues to deliver for Wales and his double in the playoff semi-final at Cardiff City Stadium took his record all-time goal tally for the national team to 38.

Surely he hasn’t scored a better one than the 25th-minute free kick with his left foot that soared over the defensive wall and swerved just inside the near post, almost off the underside of the crossbar.

His second strike was of the highest quality, too, as Bale met a low cross into the penalty area with a touch and – while facing away from goal – a rising shot on the turn that flew into the far corner.

Marcel Sabitzer’s 64th-minute effort, which deflected in off the outstretched boot of Wales defender Ben Davies, gave Austria hope but the Welsh held on as they closed in on a second ever appearance at a World Cup, and a first since 1958.

Wales will host either Scotland or Ukraine – the other two teams in Path A of the playoffs – for a place in the tournament in Qatar. Their semi-final match was postponed until June because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The final is also scheduled for that month.