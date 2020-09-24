 Skip to main content
Pozuelo’s late penalty gives Toronto FC a 1-0 win over New York City FC

New York
The Associated Press
Alejandro Pozuelo scored on a penalty kick in the 90th minute and Toronto FC beat New York City.

Toronto FC (7-2-4) ran its unbeaten streak to four and ended New York City’s at six.

Pozuelo scored his fifth of the season, beating goalkeeper Sean Johnson with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner. Alex Bono made eight saves for Toronto.

NYCFC (5-6-2) has conceded only eight goals over the last 11 games.

COLUMBUS 2, MINNESOTA 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lucas Zelarayan and Pedro Santos each had a goal and an assist and the MLS-leading Columbus Crew beat Minnesota United 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The Crew (9-1-3) are unbeaten in six games and have won four of their last five.

Santos bent an arcing ball to the centre of the area, where Zelarayan opened the scoring with a diving header in the 31st minute. Santos faked right and went back to his left before blasting a left-footer the deflected off the hands of goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and then the crossbar in the 70th.

Robin Lod scored in the 88th minute for Minnesota (5-5-3).

ATLANTA UNITED 1, FC DALLAS 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Jeff Larentowicz scored on a penalty kick and Atlanta United beat FC Dallas to end a six-game winless streak.

Larentowicz converted from the spot in the 55th minute after FC Dallas' Matt Hedges was called for a hand ball in the area. The 38-year-old Larentowicz has two goals and an assist in the last three games after managing only three goals and five assists in the previous four seasons combined.

Brad Guzan, who had allowed nine goals on 18 shots over the last four games, had one save for his third shutout of the season for Atlanta (4-7-2). Dallas (5-3-4) had won three in a row.

ORLANDO CITY 2, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Tesho Akindele and Benji Michel scored in the first half and Orlando City beat Sporting Kansas City to run its unbeaten streak to seven games.

Akindele scored in the 36th minute. Two minutes later, Nani passed to Michel on the edge of the penalty area. Michel beat a defender and connected for Orlando City (7-2-4) from close range.

Johnny Russell scored in the 53rd for Sporting KC (6-5-2).

REVOLUTION 3, IMPACT 1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Rookie Henry Kessler scored his first MLS goal to help New England beat Montreal for its first victory of the season at Gillette Stadium.

Gustavo Bou and Diego Fagundez also scored for New England (4-3-6).

Lassi Lappalainen scored for Montreal (5-7-1).

Montreal is one of three Canadian MLS teams playing home games in the United States because of COVID-19 border restrictions. The Impact are hosting games at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

FIRE 4, DYNAMO 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Beric scored for the third consecutive game and Chicago beat Houston to end a fivegame winless streak.

Beric one-touched a redirection from 7 yards in the 15th minute. Fabian Herbers, Alvaro Medran and C.J. Sapong also scored for Chicago (3-7-3)

Houston (3-4-6) had won three in a row.

UNION 0, FC CINCINNATI 0, TIE

CINCINNATI (AP) — Andre Blake had the only save of the match and Philadelphia stretched its unbeaten streak to four with a scoreless draw with FC Cincinnati.

Blake stopped Joseph-Claude Gyau’s left-footed shot in the 92nd minute.

FC Cincinnati (3-6-4) has had four straight 0-0 games at Nippert Stadium. Philadelphia is 7-2-4.

