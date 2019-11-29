 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

David Pemsel quits before even starting job as Premier League CEO after disclosures

London
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

David Pemsel was due to leave his position as Guardian Media Group CEO next year.

John Phillips/GETTY IMAGES

The English Premier League’s search for a new leader hit further troubles on Friday when a second chief executive quit before starting the job running the world’s richest club soccer competition.

David Pemsel, who was due to leave his position as Guardian Media Group CEO next year, resigned to his new employer a day after a newspaper published leaked private text-message exchanges with a woman.

The league was forced to turn to Pemsel after struggling to fill the leadership position vacated by Richard Scudamore’s departure in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Discovery broadcasting executive Susanna Dinnage accepted one of the leading jobs in world soccer, but quit in December, 2018, before starting at the league.

Now the league has restarted the search for a CEO.

“Following media disclosures earlier this week and discussions with David Pemsel, the Premier League has today accepted David’s resignation and he will no longer be joining as chief executive,” the league said in a statement.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies