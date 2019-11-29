David Pemsel quits before even starting job as Premier League CEO after disclosures

Open this photo in gallery David Pemsel was due to leave his position as Guardian Media Group CEO next year. John Phillips/GETTY IMAGES

The English Premier League’s search for a new leader hit further troubles on Friday when a second chief executive quit before starting the job running the world’s richest club soccer competition.

David Pemsel, who was due to leave his position as Guardian Media Group CEO next year, resigned to his new employer a day after a newspaper published leaked private text-message exchanges with a woman.

The league was forced to turn to Pemsel after struggling to fill the leadership position vacated by Richard Scudamore’s departure in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Discovery broadcasting executive Susanna Dinnage accepted one of the leading jobs in world soccer, but quit in December, 2018, before starting at the league.

Now the league has restarted the search for a CEO.

“Following media disclosures earlier this week and discussions with David Pemsel, the Premier League has today accepted David’s resignation and he will no longer be joining as chief executive,” the league said in a statement.