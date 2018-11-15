Premier League votes to introduce VAR next season

Video review is set to debut in the English Premier League next season.
The competition has held off introducing video assistant referees, even as it has been used in other top leagues, including Spain, and by FIFA at the World Cup.
The Premier League’s 20 clubs decided to introduce VAR at a meeting on Thursday, pending approval from soccer’s lawmakers.
Earlier Thursday, Asian Cup organizers said VAR would be used at the Jan. 5-Feb. 1 tournament starting in the quarterfinals. Referees will be able to assess replays in seven games in Dubai, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.