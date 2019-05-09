Proposed Champions League restructure would leave smaller clubs facing uphill battle

Open this photo in gallery The proposed changes could leave the Netherlands league runner-up – as Ajax was before reaching the Champions League semi-finals this season – without a route into the competition. The Associated Press

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is considering a proposal to change the Champions League in 2024 by creating eight-team groups kicking off in August, and narrow the entry path for teams from smaller domestic leagues.

Documents seen by The Associated Press propose 24 of the 32 teams in the 2024-25 group stage would retain their lucrative places the next season regardless of where they finish in national domestic leagues.

The proposal matches aims of the influential European Club Association, whose strategy is directed by several rich, storied clubs.

Story continues below advertisement

UEFA’s draft plan suggests four Champions League teams will be relegated to the next season’s second-tier Europa League.

Four entry places would let Europa League semi-finalists be promoted.

Only four qualifying places would be left for national champions competing in preliminary rounds.

It would leave the Netherlands league runner-up – as Ajax was before reaching the Champions League semi-finals this season – without a route into the competition.

UEFA presented its plan to European league officials Wednesday, and later said details were “only ideas and opinions” in a year-long consultation.