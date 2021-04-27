 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

PSG striker Kylian Mbappé fit to face Man City in Champions League

PARIS
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

PSG's Kylian Mbappe takes a free kick during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and St Etienne at Parc Des Princes in Paris, France on April 18, 2021.

The Associated Press

Kylian Mbappé is fit. Neymar is happy.

With its pair of strikers feeling well, Paris Saint-Germain couldn’t be in much better shape heading into the Champions League semi-finals against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Mbappé has shaken off a minor thigh injury and is fit for the clash between two of the most potent attacking sides in Europe, both chasing a maiden Champions League trophy.

Story continues below advertisement

Mbappé came off with the injury near the end of PSG’s 3-1 win at Metz in the French league on Saturday, jeopardizing his chances of playing in the first leg at Parc des Princes. However, the 22-year-old Mbappé will be in the squad for the match against City, with PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino saying Tuesday that left back Juan Bernat and reserve goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier are the only players missing.

Mbappé, one of the world’s most talented players, has scored eight goals in this season’s Champions League, second only to the 10 netted by Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

“Mbappé is a great player, he scores a lot. What I wish for him is he can reach the highest level he can and be very successful,” Neymar said before reflecting on his own situation in the French capital.

Neymar, who has yet to extend his deal with PSG, said he has never felt so happy in Paris since he joined from Barcelona in 2017.

“I have already talked about it. It’s not really a topic right now, my contract is still running for two years,” Neymar said. “But what I’d like you to know is I really feel great, I feel happy about this season. By far, I have been the most happy this season.”

Neymar went through another injury-hit season but has been back to his best recently, helping his team get past defending champion Bayern Munich in the previous round.

“Today my main objective is the Champions League, not the Ballon d’Or,” Neymar said when asked about his personal ambitions. “That’s not my main priority. Currently, I want to be a leader for my team, I like to win the Champions League. That’s the most important thing. In the future, I will need to remember that I have managed to win this Champions League once, twice, maybe three times.”

Story continues below advertisement

Neymar has already won Europe’s biggest tournament with Barcelona but has yet to claim the coveted trophy with PSG, which lost to Bayern in last year’s final. Like PSG, City is lacking Champions League pedigree, having reached the semi-finals this year only for the second time after making it to the last four in 2016.

“This is the second time we have got to the semi-finals, so there is not much history for our club here,” City manager Pep Guardiola said, “but we will start to build it.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies