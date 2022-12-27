Marcus Rashford scored his 10th goal of the season to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Tuesday.

The England international also set up Anthony Martial’s goal as United moved to within a point of fourth place in the Premier League. Substitute Fred completed the scoring late on at Old Trafford.

Rashford’s goal was his second in as many games since returning from the World Cup, where he scored three times for England.

It continues his impressive form that has led to United manager Erik ten Hag predicting the forward can reach 20 goals for the season.

He has already doubled his total from last term when he managed only five in a campaign disrupted by issues over fitness and form.

Elsewhere, Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-0 and in English League Championship action it was Reading 2, Swansea 1; and Burnley 3, Birmingham City 0.

United went into the match on the back of a run of six wins from its last seven games in all competitions. But it still started the day four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

Ten Hag had to contend with illnesses among his players that forced him to name a patched-up defence to cover absences.

It meant left back Luke Shaw had to play in central defence and Aaron Wan-Bissaka made his first Premier League start of the season.

But relegation-fighting Forest rarely looked like threatening United at the back.

United took the lead in the 19th minute from a well-rehearsed set piece when Rashford met Christian Eriksen’s low corner and fired a first-time shot into the back of the net.

It was 2-0 three minutes later, with Rashford turning provider by laying off to Martial after a quick break.

Martial’s effort from the edge of the area didn’t look powerful enough to trouble Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, but on a slippery surface the ball squirmed out of his grasp and over the line.

Fred made it 3-0 in the 87th minute after being set up by Brazil teammate Casemiro.

Chelsea beats Bournemouth

LONDON After missing the World Cup because of a knee injury, Reece James sparked fears of a fresh setback when he limped off during Chelsea’s 2-0 win against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The England right back looked close to tears when substituted after 53 minutes at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s really too soon, but it’s the same area so we are concerned and we’ll have to see over the next 24-48 hours,” Chelsea manager Graham Potter said.

James was left out of England’s World Cup squad after sustaining a knee injury in October. And there are fears he has suffered a recurrence in his first competitive game back.

“He felt something there and we will have to find out the extent of it and keep our fingers crossed,” Potter said. “He’s been really disappointed to miss the World Cup, of course. It was a huge blow to him. You could see today his quality and what he brings to the team.”

Potter said the plan was to have James play 60 minutes.

Chelsea ended a three-game losing streak with the win.

Goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in the first half ensured three points for the London club and left it eighth in the Premier League.

Before the World Cup break, Chelsea had lost four of its previous five games in all competitions and had been winless in its previous five league games.

Potter was in need of a win with his team outside the top six at Christmas for only the second time in 22 seasons.

Chelsea took the lead after just 16 minutes when Havertz slid in to convert Raheem Sterling’s low ball.

Eight minutes later Chelsea had a second, with Havertz laying the ball back for Mount – making his 150th start for the club – to superbly curl beyond goalkeeper Mark Travers from 20 yards.