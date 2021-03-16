Real Madrid make light work of Atalanta to reach Champions League quarters

Real Madrid easily overcame Atalanta 3-1 at home in their Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday to stroll into the quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate.
Karim Benzema scored a sixth goal in five games to put the 13-times European champions in charge after 34 minutes while captain Sergio Ramos converted a penalty on the hour mark.
The Italian side managed to get one goal back thanks to a free kick from Luis Muriel in the 83rd but any hope they had of making a comeback was quickly dashed a minute later by a low strike from Real substitute Marco Asensio.
Real, who were knocked out in the last 16 by Manchester City last term and Ajax Amsterdam the season before, reached the last eight for the first time since 2018.
They will be the only Spanish side left in Europe’s elite club competition unless city rivals Atletico Madrid overturn a 1-0 deficit at Chelsea on Wednesday.
Atalanta had pulled off away wins over European giants Liverpool and Ajax in the group stage and nearly got off to an ideal start when Robin Gosens met a Muriel cross in the third minute but was thwarted by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
The Serie A side continued to harass Real with their high pressing but the hosts slowly managed to pass their way out of trouble thanks to the experienced heads of midfield duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.
Real found the breakthrough on the night thanks to some high pressing of their own which saw Modric stick out a leg to block a kick out from Atalanta keeper Marco Sportiello and then square the ball to Benzema, who calmly stroked it into the net.
The home side’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr should have doubled their lead after a superb move involving left back Ferland Mendy but after doing the hard part to coast past Atalanta’s defence he missed the target from close range.
He made amends by bursting into the area and drawing a foul in the box by Rafael Toloi, allowing Ramos to blast just beyond the outstretched Sportiello and effectively end the tie as a contest, scoring his 101st goal for the club in the process.
Manchester City 2, Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
BUDAPEST – Manchester City marched into the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the fourth straight season after a 2-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday to complete a 4-0 aggregate victory.
First-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan secured a comfortable victory in another impressive display from Pep Guardiola’s side in the home leg, played in the Hungarian capital due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
De Bruyne blasted City ahead in the 13th minute with an unstoppable left-footed drive into the top corner after being set up by Riyad Mahrez – the team’s 100th goal in all competitions so far this season.
The in-form Gundogan put the tie beyond any doubt five minutes later with a confident finish after Phil Foden had broken from midfield at pace and then found the German with a perfectly weighted pass.
City, who have not conceded a goal since the opening game of the group stage in October, more than 11 hours of football, were in total command at the Puskas Arena and playing at their fluent best.
De Bruyne was a constant threat, Foden a livewire and Bernardo Silva effective, often in the “false nine” role with Guardiola leaving Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling on the bench.
The German side, who began their Champions League campaign with such promise, have hit an awful run of form since coach Marco Rose announced he would leave the club to join Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season and this was their seventh straight loss in all competitions.
City should have made the result even more emphatic after the break with Mahrez missing several chances but the Premier League leaders were able to ease off and make changes with the outcome long determined.
“It was a good performance, in control for the 90 minutes. We moved the ball quick, played really well again. A lot of players with quality who don’t lose the ball. I am delighted to be in the next stage,” said Guardiola.
City, who have won 24 of their last 25 matches on all fronts, have fallen at the last eight in each of their three appearances at that stage under the Spanish coach.
The club have reached the last four only once, in 2015/16 under Chilean Manuel Pellegrini.
The draw for the rest of the competition is held on Friday.