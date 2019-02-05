 Skip to main content

Rebecca Quinn signs with Paris FC, becomes latest Canadian to opt for a European team

Rebecca Quinn signs with Paris FC, becomes latest Canadian to opt for a European team

Neil Davidson
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Rebecca Quinn and Mexico's Monica Ocampo battle for the ball during the first half of the 2015 Pan Am Games women's bronze medal match, in Hamilton, Ont., on July 24, 2015.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Defensive midfielder Rebecca Quinn has signed with Paris FC, becoming the latest Canadian international to opt to play in Europe.

Paris FC (6-6-3) currently stands fifth in the 12-team French women’s first division.

“The team has a talented group of players who I look forward to playing with, and outstanding coaching staff to learn from,” Quinn said in a statement. “I look forward to meeting my new teammates and helping the club finish in one of the top spots in the league while I can’t thank them enough for being patient in order to facilitate my arrival in France.”

The 23-year-old from Toronto has won 45 caps for Canada.

Quinn previously played her club soccer for the Washington Spirit, who took her third overall out of Duke in the 2018 NWSL college draft. She made 17 appearances last season with 16 starts.

Quinn, who is represented by A&V Sports, wanted to play in Europe ahead of this summer’s World Cup in France.

She is not alone on that score.

The 23-woman Canadian roster for the recent 1-0 friendly win over Norway featured eight players with European clubs: Stephanie Labbe (Linkopings FC, Sweden); Kadeisha Buchanan (Olympique Lyonnais, France); Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain, France); Vanessa Gilles, (Les Girondins de Bordeaux, France); Shannon Woeller, (Eskilstuna United DFF, Sweden); Jenna Hellstrom, (Vaxjo DFF, Sweden); Janine Beckie, (Manchester City, England); and Adriana Leon, (West Ham, England).

Canadian teenager Jordyn Huitema is joining them. Having announced she has elected to forgo college to turn pro, she is expected to sign with Paris Saint-Germain.

A&V Sports also represents Buchanan and Beckie.

