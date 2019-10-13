Russia thrashes Cyprus 5-0 to join Belgium at Euro 2020

Open this photo in gallery With two games remaining, Russia has 11 points more than third-place Cyprus and 12 more than fourth-place Scotland, which thrashed San Marino 6-0 at a poorly attended Hampden Park in Glasgow. Petros Karadjias/The Associated Press

Russia routed Cyprus 5-0 on Sunday to join group winner Belgium in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship.

Valencia forward Denis Cheryshev scored twice and set up two more for the Russians – who only needed a draw to be sure of qualification – to take their tally to 21 points after seven wins from eight games in Group I.

With two games remaining, Russia has 11 points more than third-place Cyprus and 12 more than fourth-place Scotland, which thrashed San Marino 6-0 at a poorly attended Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Belgium already had its place at the finals secure, but Roberto Martinez’s team stayed perfect in qualifying with a 2-0 win over Kazakhstan in Astana.

Michy Batshuayi scored in the first half and Thomas Meunier wrapped up the win in the second, giving Belgium its eighth win from eight games.

The Belgians have scored 30 goals and conceded just one.

The Netherlands moved top of Group C with a 2-1 win over Belarus in Minsk, thanks to first-half goals from Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutch moved three points clear of Germany and Northern Ireland, although the Germans play Estonia in Tallinn later Sunday and can reclaim the lead.

Mihaly Korhut’s early strike was enough for Hungary to move second in Group E with a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan in Budapest.

The top two teams of each group advance. The other four qualifiers will come through four tiers of playoffs in March.

Poland left it late before goals from substitutes Przemyslaw Frankowski and Arkadiusz Milik gave them a 2-0 win over North Macedonia, which guaranteed their place at Euro 2020.

Wales kept alive their flagging hopes of reaching Euro 2020 by holding Croatia to a 1-1 home draw after Gareth Bale cancelled out an early Nikola Vlasic opener for the visitors in a bruising Group E qualifier on Sunday.

The result left Croatia top of the group on 14 points from seven games, two more than Hungary who ground out a fortuitous 1-0 home win over Azerbaijan in the day’s early fixture.