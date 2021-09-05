 Skip to main content
// //

Soccer

Saka feels the England love with scoring return to Wembley

Rob Harris
London
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

England's midfielder Bukayo Saka runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match between England and Andorra at Wembley Stadium in London, on Sept. 5, 2021.

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

The cheers of the Wembley crowd made clear the affection for Bukayo Saka the moment the England lineup was announced.

There were even louder roars to come when the birthday boy headed in the final goal in a 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Andorra on Sunday.

“It really made a difference for me,” the 20-year-old Saka said. “I could hear so many fans cheering my name.”

How different from 56 days earlier when England last played at Wembley. When Saka missed England’s last penalty in the European Championship final shootout loss to Italy. When the youngster was targeted with a torrent of racist abuse on social media, leading to police investigations and arrests.

Saka was showered with love when he arrived back from his summer break to Arsenal to find a wall covered in messages of support at the training ground.

It was returning to Wembley that allowed Saka to see the warmth from true England fans after that abhorrent abuse that social media companies were slow to remove.

“I’m really happy with the reception everyone gave me,” Saka said. “It really showed how proud they are of me. I think that meant a lot for me and it made me really want to give my all.”

That was clear to England manager Gareth Southgate.

“I hope closure, if it was needed,” he said. “You can see how popular he is with the rest of the team.”

Saka’s impact was apparent early on with a cross setting up Jesse Lingard to score England’s only goal of the first half against the footballing minnows from the Pyrenees.

Lingard doubled his tally for the evening by scoring the third for the hosts, finishing from the edge of the box with Andorra goalkeeper Josep Gomes only able to get a hand to his low shot.

England’s second in the 72nd minute saw captain Harry Kane net his 40th international goal from a penalty after Mason Mount was bundled over.

After Lingard scored his second, it was Saka who had the final say. He left Southgate beaming as he nodded in from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross in the 85th minute.

It set off the most thunderous celebrations of the evening from fans.

“It makes me believe they support me through thick and thin,” Saka said.

England has a six-point lead in Group I over Albania, which beat Hungary 1-0 on Sunday. Poland beat San Marino 7-0 and plays host to England on Wednesday. Only the top team automatically qualifies for the tournament in Qatar in November, 2022, with the group runners-up having to go through playoffs.

In Group B, Spain got back to winning ways as it thrashed Georgia 4-0. Kosovo faced Greece.

In Group C, Jorginho missed a penalty as Italy was held to a 0-0 draw by Switzerland in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday, a result that meant Roberto Mancini’s side equalled the world record for international matches unbeaten in a row.

In Group E action, Romelu Lukaku marked his 100th cap with an early goal to set Belgium on their way to an impressive 3-0 win over the Czech Republic and Wales beat Belarus 3-2.

In Group J qualifying, midfielder Serge Gnabry scored two early goals as Germany rediscovered their form in front of goal to hammer Armenia 6-0 on Sunday and go top of World Cup qualifying Group J with 12 points from five games. Romania beat Lichtenstein 2-0 and Iceland and North Macedonia tied 2-2.

Argentina’s World Cup qualifier at Brazil was interrupted after just seven minutes Sunday in a wild dispute over coronavirus concerns, with the game later suspended by the referee.

Just after the start of a matchup of South American powers featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar, Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch over three Argentina players whom they felt should not be playing because they allegedly did not reveal on arriving in Sao Paulo on Friday that they had recently been in England.

Argentina responded by walking off the field at NeoQuimica Arena in Sao Paulo.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL confirmed the match had been suspended and FIFA will now decide what to do with it.

