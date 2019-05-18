 Skip to main content

Soccer Saucedo leads Real Salt Lake to 3-0 win over Toronto FC

Saucedo leads Real Salt Lake to 3-0 win over Toronto FC

Sandy, Utah
The Associated Press
Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Sebastian Saucedo (23) battle in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on May 18, 2019.

Sebastián Saucedo had a goal and an assist to help Real Salt Lake beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Saturday.

Damir Kreilach opened the scoring for Real Salt Lake (5-6-1) in the 14th minute, chest trapping Albert Rusnák’s cross in the middle of the area and finishing it after deflections off a pair of defenders.

RSL took a 2-0 lead in the 28th minute on Saucedo’s goal, a 25-yard shot after dribbling it in to the middle of the field from the left wing.

Jefferson Savarino chased down Saucedo’s long ball and cut back on Justin Morrow for an open shot to make it 3-0 in the 60th minute.

Toronto FC (5-5-2) went down a man a minute later when Alejandro Pozuelo received his second yellow card.

