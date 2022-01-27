Al-Hilal FC's Sebastian Giovinco, left, battles for the ball during a match against Al Duhail, at the Duhail Stadium, in Doha, on May 20, 2019.KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

Former MLS MVP Sebastian Giovinco is back with Toronto FC, training with the team without a contract at present.

The Italian star, who turned 35 on Wednesday, left the MLS club in January 2019 when Toronto, unwilling to meet his contract demands, sold him to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal FC.

Giovinco, who maintained a residence in Toronto, left the Saudi club last August by mutual agreement and has made no secret of his desire to rejoin TFC.

But the fact he is with the team in camp does not mean he will be back in red this season.

The former Juventus forward would have to go through the league’s allocation process, which regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the league. Toronto currently stands third on the allocation list, behind Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati.

And before Toronto sorts that out, it would have to determine if the player known as the Atomic Ant was worth bringing back – and at a price it could afford.

News of Giovinco being back surfaced Thursday when the club, which arrived in California on Jan. 18 for training camp, finally released its camp roster.

Giovinco, the top earner in MLS in 2018 at US$7.115-million, is Toronto’s all-time leading scorer.

In four seasons with Toronto, Giovinco had 68 goals and 52 assists in 114 regular-season games (111 starts).

He won MVP honours in his debut 2015 season, when he was directly involved in 65 per cent of Toronto’s 58 goals with 22 goals and 16 assists. In all competitions, he had 83 goals and 64 assists in 142 appearances.

With question-marks over the future of designated players Jozy Altidore and Yeferson Soteldo, who are both not in camp, and Italian star Lorenzo Insigne not coming to the club until July, TFC is short on attacking options.

The camp roster lists returnees Ifunanyachi Achara, Ayo Akinola, Jayden Nelson and Jordan Perruzza, plus 2022 draft pick Reshaun Walkes, trialist Wilson Harris, Hugo Mbongue of Toronto FC II and recent signing Deandre Kerr at forward.