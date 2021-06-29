 Skip to main content
Second-half goals from Sterling, Kane power England past Germany at Euro 2020

Rob Harris
LONDON
The Associated Press
Harry Kane scored in the 86th minute as England beat Germany 2-0 to reach the European Championship quarter-finals.

CATHERINE IVILL/Reuters

England is unburdened by the weight of agonizing history: Germany has finally been beaten in a tournament again.

No need to endure more penalty heartache or disallowed goals this time.

Just like in the 1966 World Cup final, England triumphed over a German team at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, winning 2-0 to reach the European Championship quarter-finals.

And just like in England’s two group wins, Raheem Sterling was on the scoresheet, breaking the tense deadlock in the 75th minute in a move he started and completed.

The round of 16 finally saw England net more than once at Euro 2020, and for Harry Kane to shed the pressure on his shoulders by finally scoring. The striker headed in Jack Grealish’s cross in the 86th minute to give England only its second-ever win in the knockout stage of the European Championship.

The last such triumph came on penalties against Spain at Euro ’96 before the hosts were denied a place in the final by Germany in a shootout at Wembley.

England will play either Sweden or Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals on Saturday in Rome.

