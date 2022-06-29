William Akio scored and a scrappy Valour FC topped Forge FC 1-0 in Canadian Premier League play on Wednesday.

Akio put away the lone goal in the 61st minute on his team’s only on-target shot of the night.

Forge (5-3-2) came into the match on a five-game undefeated streak (4-0-1) and controlled much of the play, outshooting the visitors 12-6 (4-1 in shots on target).

Valour (4-4-4) relied heavily on ‘keeper Jonathan Sirois, who made four stops for the clean sheet. Triston Henry did not register a save for the home side.

Valour went down a man in the 82nd minute when Walter Ponce was shown his second yellow card of the game.

Forge captain Kyle Bekker made his 100th appearance for the club across all competitions, becoming the first player to reach the milestone in CPL history.