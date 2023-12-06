Having closed the door on her international career, Christine Sinclair can now focus on playing for the Portland Thorns – and helping others.

While the former Canada captain has said she can see herself as an assistant coach down the line, the 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., has already taken steps to offer a helping hand to those in need outside of soccer via the Christine Sinclair Foundation.

The foundation is “dedicated to inspiring and empowering girls with goals.”

Wednesday’s foundation launch at B.C. Place Stadium came one day after Sinclair called time on her international career in a 1-0 win over Australia before 48,112 under the dome.

The dinner was billed as a “casual sneakers and sweater-themed affair” with current and retired players, national team coaches and staff, corporate partners and “other special guests.”

Net proceeds from the party go to the foundation, which has already raised more than $250,000 with Sinclair’s sponsors like CIBC already stepping up.

A table of 10 at the fundraiser cost $6,500 with a single ticket at $625. As of Tuesday, about 300 people were expected with Canada Soccer, Canadian Soccer Business, B.C. Soccer, CIBC, A&W, MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Canada, the Vancouver Whitecaps, Vancouver Canucks and Nike among those taking part.

Other partners like Visa and Frito Lay are contributing by helping sponsor the dinner or making a donation.

“The foundation will help level the playing field so that girls and women can reimagine what’s possible and pursue their ambitions,” according to a release from Envision Sports & Entertainment, the sports marketing and sponsorship agency that represents Sinclair.

Sinclair, who leaves the international game with a world-record 190 goals in 331 senior appearances, is partnering with the Vancouver Foundation which funds charities and non-profit organizations across British Columbia.

Sinclair has taken up causes in the past, partnering with the Canadian Women’s Foundation during the pandemic on Show Up For Girl, a program designed “to make sure girls in Canada of all backgrounds and identities get the support they need through the pandemic.”

Sinclair has also been a spokeswoman for A&W Canada’s “Annual Burgers to Beat MS Campaign” to help raise money for multiple sclerosis research. Her late mother Sandra had MS.

Envision president Brian Levine’s rationale to Sinclair for going a step farther and establishing the foundation was simple.

“People want to support you. And by [having them] supporting you, you’re supporting others,” he recalled telling her.