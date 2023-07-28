Canadian kids are back playing their favourite sports at rates higher than prepandemic participation levels.

Soccer is the most popular sport for young Canadians to play, according to a recent study, but across all organized physical activities participation is up. Kaan Yigit, the study director on the 2023 Canadian Youth Sports Report, said that the 67 per cent of children that are getting active is likely in response to years of stringent COVID-19 measures.

“What I saw in these numbers is what appears to be a healthy bounce back and almost like a new dynamism,” said Yigit, who said his organization did a similar study in 2014 that had participation numbers in Canada closer to 60 per cent. “So when I saw that we’re at 67 per cent, that’s a really great bounce back despite the costs and everything else.

“I think part of it comes from parents seeing their kids sit at home and be stuck to their electronic devices day after day after day.”

The data comes from 2,996 detailed interviews conducted in English and French with parents who had at least one child in the 3-17 age group in the home in January 2023. It is an independent syndicated study published by Solutions Research Group in late June.

Researchers found that 16 per cent of all Canadian youth between the ages of three and 17 participate in organized soccer, or approximately one million of the 6.1 million children in the country.

Swimming was the second most popular organized athletic activity, followed by hockey.

The study found that a big factor for youth participation in sports was how much it would cost the family, especially as inflation continues to impact the cost of living.