Real Madrid players observe a minute of silence in the memory of the fatal victims of a stampede during a footbal match in Indonesia, prior to the start of the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and CA Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Oct. 2, 2022.JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images

A minute of silence was observed before soccer matches around the world on Sunday in honour of victims of the disaster at a stadium in Indonesia that claimed at least 125 lives, and top players, coaches and leagues sent condolences and messages of support.

Most of the victims were trampled upon or suffocated as chaos erupted following a game between host Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city and Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday night. Witnesses described police officers beating fans with sticks and shields before shooting tear gas canisters directly into the crowds to stop violence but instead triggering a deadly crush.

Indonesia’s soccer association suspended the top-tier Liga 1 indefinitely and banned Arema from hosting soccer matches for the remainder of the season, after one of the biggest tragedies globally at a sporting event.

Soccer leagues observing a minute of silence in honour of victims included Spain, Israel and the Netherlands.

Soccer leagues also expressed their sadness, including the Premier League, the Italian league and the Spanish league.

In a statement, FIFA President Gianni Infantino offered condolences on behalf of the global soccer community, saying “the football world is in a state of shock.”

FIFA did not mention in its statement the under-20 World Cup that Indonesia is set to host next year.