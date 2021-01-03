 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Son Heung-Min scores 100th goal in Spurs victory; Arsenal wins third straight

London, Greater London, United Kingdom
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min (L) vies with Leeds United's Northern Irish midfielder Stuart Dallas during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on January 2, 2021.

IAN WALTON/AFP/Getty Images

Son Heung-Min reached a century of Tottenham goals as his team ended a four-game winless run in the Premier League, and Arsenal surged to a third successive victory that allays relegation jitters in a bright start to 2021 for the north London rivals on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette scored twice in a 4-0 rout of West Bromwich Albion that took Arsenal up to 11th place.

Tottenham is six points better off in third place after Son scored and got an assist in a 3-0 victory over Leeds.

Story continues below advertisement

Sheffield United remains winless 17 games into the season after losing 2-0 at Crystal Palace. The most goals of the day came on the south coast with Brighton fighting back from a two-goal deficit to snatch a 3-3 draw with Wolverhampton.

SON-KANE COMBO

Son and Harry Kane equaled the Premier League record for most goal combinations in a season, levelling Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton’s tally of 13 from 1994-95.

This was achieved with another 22 games to go. After Kane had opened the scoring from the penalty spot, he teed up Son for his landmark goal.

With all stadiums denied fans due to pandemic restrictions, the South Korean could only celebrate his 100th goal with teammates.

Son returned the plaudits by setting up the third. Toby Alderweireld benefited from Illan Meslier’s error as the Leeds goalkeeper allowed a header from Son’s corner to squirm in for the third in the second half.

It was the first time Spurs scored three times in a league game since they drew 3-3 with West Ham in October as the shackles finally came off after a month of sitting on leads.

Story continues below advertisement

“We could have scored more goals,” Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said. “We had good opportunities to score, and not just from the traditional Sonny and Kane.”

ARSENAL RAMPANT

After snow was cleared from the Hawthorns pitch, Arsenal swept aside a hapless West Brom.

Kieran Tierney curled in the opener from 15 yards (meters) after beating Darnell Furlong before cutting in.

Bukayo Saka was part of a flowing move with Emile Smith Rowe and Lacazette before tapping in the second before halftime.

Lacazette made it 3-0 after 61 minutes when Saka’s cross caused chaos. His delivery was turned onto his own post by Semi Ajayi, Smith Rowe’s follow-up was blocked and Lacazette fired in the rebound from 10 yards. Lacazette was on target again when he turned in Tierney’s cross from close range.

Story continues below advertisement

West Brom has now conceded nine goals in its last two games, to leave Sam Allardyce’s new side next-to-last in the league.

WONDER GOAL

A five-game winless run ended for Palace thanks to a meeting with the league’s worst team and a wonder goal from Ebere Eze after Jeffrey Schlupp’s deflected opener.

Eze collected James McArthur’s pass deep inside his own half and skipped past Oliver Norwood before he did the same to Ethan Ampadu and then produced a measured curled finish into the bottom corner beyond Aaron Ramsdale from 20 yards.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson played Luka Milivojevic despite his captain breaching government guidelines at a New Year Eve’s party.

BRIGHTON RECOVERY

Story continues below advertisement

After Aaron Connolly’s early opener, Brighton capitulated against Wolves — conceding from Romain Saiss’ header, an own-goal from Dan Burn and a penalty from Ruben Neves after Burn brought down Adama Traore.

But Neal Maupay won and converted a penalty before Lewis Dunk headed in the equalizer to secure a draw that took Brighton three points clear of the relegation zone, albeit having played two games more than 18th-place Fulham.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was frustrated to throw away two points having been in such a commanding position.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies