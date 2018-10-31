 Skip to main content

Soccer Son shines, spurring Tottenham into the English League Cup quarters

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Son shines, spurring Tottenham into the English League Cup quarters

Steve Douglas
The Associated Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at the London stadium in London, on Oct. 31, 2018.

Alastair Grant/The Associated Press

Son Heung-min burst out of a 19-game goal drought to help Tottenham into the English League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, while a pair of early own-goals ruined Frank Lampard’s return to former club Chelsea.

Son scored his first two goals and another of Tottenham’s forgotten men, Fernando Llorente, added one in a 3-1 win over West Ham in an all-Premier League London derby at the Olympic Stadium.

While remaining a star for South Korea, which he led to a gold medal at the Asian Games in September (earning him exemption from military service), Son is no longer guaranteed a starting role at Tottenham because of fierce competition up front.

Story continues below advertisement

Spurs are looking to end what will be an 11-year wait for a trophy, while also claiming the first piece of silverware under Mauricio Pochettino.

Meanwhile, on the other side of London, Lampard, now a manager, returned to Chelsea with his second-tier team Derby County and was trying to take down the club where he is the all-time top scorer with 211 goals after a trophy-laden 13-year spell.

Derby lost 3-2 and was ultimately undone by two own-goals in the opening 21 minutes – the first of which was scored in the fifth minute by a player on loan from Chelsea, Mikayo Tomori.

The game almost went to penalties, with Derby striker David Nugent hitting the post in the final minutes.

Lampard spent time on the Stamford Bridge field after final whistle, applauding Chelsea’s fans and getting plenty of cheers in return.

Also Wednesday, Arsenal beat third-tier Blackpool 2-1 thanks to goals by Stephan Lichtsteiner – his first for the club – and Emile Smith Rowe. Both teams finished the game with 10 men.

Second-tier Middlesbrough was playing Crystal Palace in the other last-16 game on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Bournemouth and third-tier Burton Albion advanced to the last eight on Tuesday.

Defending champion Manchester City hosts Fulham on Thursday.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019