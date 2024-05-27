Southampton back in the Premier League after winning playoff final, the richest game in world soccer

Open this photo in gallery: Southampton's Jack Stephens lifts the trophy with teammates after winning promotion to the Premier League after defeating Leeds United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London on May 26.Nick Potts/The Associated Press

Southampton secured an immediate return to the Premier League on Sunday by beating Leeds 1-0 at Wembley Stadium in the Championship playoff final, the richest one-off match in world soccer.

An uplift of £140-million ($243.6-million) in future earnings from broadcast revenue and prize money is guaranteed for the south-coast club thanks to Adam Armstrong’s 24th-minute winner at England’s national stadium.

Southampton is heading back up to the lucrative Premier League alongside Leicester and Ipswich, which took the automatic promotion spots in the Championship.

As for Leeds, whose U.S. ownership group contains major-winning golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, the club’s playoff woes continued.

This was the sixth time Leeds has failed to go up via the postseason series. Making it even more painful is the fact that Leeds finished third in the regular season – three points above fourth-place Southampton – and missed out on automatic promotion after winning only one of its last six games.

Leeds had no answer, barely troubling Southampton’s five-man defence in what proved to be a tame ending to the season for one of England’s most celebrated clubs which – like Southampton – was relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Southampton is the team of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and is owned by Sport Republic, an investment firm in the sports and entertainment industry fronted by Dragan Solak – the founder of eastern European telecommunications giant United Group. Solak was at Wembley, but it wasn’t immediately clear if Sunak was.

Southampton was in the Premier League from 2012-2023, a period notable for the club churning out a raft of talented academy players, following in the footsteps of the likes of Gareth Bale and Theo Walcott.

Ten Hag defiant on his future after Man United stuns Man City in the FA Cup final

LONDON – If this was Erik ten Hag’s final game in charge of Manchester United, it was a sensational way to go out.

Against the backdrop of intense speculation that he is about to be fired, Ten Hag and United stunned defending champion Manchester City 2-1 to lift the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday.

Receiving his medal from the future king, Prince William, the Dutchman then got his hands on his second trophy in as many seasons to end a troubled campaign on a high.

Is it enough to save his job?

“I’m not satisfied with it, we have to do better, and if they don’t want me any more then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I did my whole career,” a defiant Ten Hag said. “We are constructing a team and when I took over it was a mess at Manchester United.”

First-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo set up the win. City piled the pressure on after the break and eventually pulled a late goal back through substitute Jeremy Doku.

United’s owners were watching on from the executive seats at Wembley and have a decision to make.

“We are all very proud of the players and the staff who work tirelessly to support them,” new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe said.

The British billionaire bought a 27.7-per-cent stake in United in February and is overhauling the club. There’s widespread anticipation that Ten Hag will become the latest casualty of his revamp regardless of the cup final triumph.

That theory will be put to the test after this win, which deprived crosstown rival City of the first back-to-back English league and cup doubles and also saw United qualify for the Europa League next season.

It is United’s 13th FA Cup, one behind Arsenal’s record of 14. And it is Ten Hag’s second trophy after winning the League Cup last year.

Players and staff embraced him on the field after the final whistle and fans cheered rapturously as he went to collect the trophy in front of the co-owners, Americans Joel and Avram Glazer and Ratcliffe.

Victory, however, came after United’s worst league season in 34 years.

PSG wins the French Cup

VILLENEUVE D’ASCQ, France – Paris Saint-Germain beat Lyon 2-1 in the French Cup final and completed the double in Kylian Mbappé’s last game for the club on Saturday. France winger Ousmane Dembélé and Spain midfielder Fabián Ruiz scored for PSG in the first half. Lyon defender Jake O’Brien got a consolation goal in the second half. PSG won the league and cup for the first time since 2020 when it achieved a domestic treble by also lifting the now defunct League Cup. Despite losing in the final, Lyon still qualified for the Europa League by finishing sixth in the league.

Bayer Leverkusen wins German Cup

BERLIN – Granit Xhaka’s early strike was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to win the German Cup final 1-0 over Kaiserslautern for an unbeaten domestic double on Saturday. Xhaka fired the ball in under the crossbar from distance in the 16th minute. It proved to be enough against second-division Kaiserslautern despite losing defender Odilon Kossounou to a second yellow card just before the break. Leverkusen won the Bundesliga unbeaten, a historic feat. The only blip on the record of Xabi Alonso’s team this season was losing the Europa League final to Atalanta 3-0 on Wednesday in Dublin. That ended Leverkusen’s record 51-game unbeaten run across all competitions. It was its only loss in 53 games this season.

Celtic beats Rangers in Scottish Cup final

GLASGOW, Scotland – Adam Idah’s dramatic last-minute strike earned Celtic a 1-0 win over Rangers in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday. Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers missed a couple of chances in a goalless first half and replacement Abdallah Sima put the ball in the net in the 59th minute, only for referee Nick Walsh to rule it out for a foul on Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart. Canadian international Alistair Johnston started for Celtic and played the full 90 minutes. Celtic completed another domestic double after winning its third successive Premiership last week.

Elsewhere

In Istanbul, Galatasaray clinched the Turkish league title on Sunday, edging city rival Fenerbahce with a record total of 102 points.

In Rome, Atalanta followed up its Europa League title with a 3-0 win over Torino in Serie A on Sunday and ended Roma’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

In Herning, Denmark, FC Midtjylland took advantage of a slip-up by Brondby on a dramatic final day in the Danish league season to win the title on Sunday as Midtjylland drew 3-3 at home to Silkeborg.

In Brussels, Club Brugge completed a late surge to the Belgian title as a goalless draw at home to neighbours Cerle Brugge on Sunday ensured them a sixth championship in the past nine seasons.