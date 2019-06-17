 Skip to main content

Soccer Spain and China advance at Women’s World Cup with scoreless draw

Anne M. Peterson
LE HAVRE, France
Special to The Globe and Mail
China's Wu Haiyan gestures to the crowd at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B match between China and Spain at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France, on June 17, 2019.

Francisco Seco/The Associated Press

Spain and China played to a scoreless draw Monday that advanced both squads to the round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup.

Spain finished second in Group B behind Germany. Spain advanced to the knockout stage for the first time and will face the winner of Group F on Monday at Reims — likely the United States if the Americans win or draw in its final group match against Sweden.

China has advanced to the knockout stage at each of its seven World Cup appearances. It finished third in the group at 1-1-1.

Spain also finished 1-1-1.

La Roja’s best chance came in the 39th minute but Peng Shimeng stopped Jennifer Hermoso’s header off a cross from Virginia Torrecilla. China’s goalkeeper also fended off Alexia Putellas’ free kick in the 71st.

Peng got her fingertips on another shot from Hermoso in the 86th minute to deflect the ball over the net as Spain appeared to apply pressure in the waning minutes.

Two-time World Cup winner Germany, which defeated both Spain and China, finished atop Group B after a 4-0 victory over South Africa in Montpellier on Monday.

