The Women’s World Cup-winning player kissed on the lips by the former president of the Spanish soccer federation was called up again by the national team on Wednesday.

Jenni Hermoso was included in coach Montse Tome’s squad for this month’s Nations League games against Italy and Switzerland.

Hermoso was omitted from the first squad after the World Cup to protect her amid the controversy ignited by Luis Rubiales’ kiss at the awards ceremony, after Spain had lifted the trophy in Australia in August.

Hermoso said the kiss was not consented and Spanish state prosecutors later accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion. They also accused Rubiales of trying to convince Hermoso and her relatives to publicly downplay the kiss.

Hermoso and other Spain players have testified as witnesses in the probe into Rubiales’ actions.

Rubiales eventually resigned and the players ended their boycott of the national team after being given guarantees of change within the federation following the intervention of government officials.

Tome named the World Cup-winning players in her first squad, even though they had asked not to play until their demands for change were accepted. Some federation officials have since been fired and a joint committee involving players has been created.

The 33-year-old Hermoso, who plays for Mexican club Pachuca, criticized the federation for calling up the World Cup-winning players to the first squad without their consent. Not responding to a call-up can expose players to a fine or ban.

Spain won 3-2 at Sweden and 5-0 against Switzerland in its first two matches after the World Cup.