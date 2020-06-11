Spain’s La Liga resumes play in empty stadiums

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Soccer

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Spain’s La Liga resumes play in empty stadiums

The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sevilla players huddle before a match against Real Betis in Seville, Spain, on June 11, 2020.

MARCELO DEL POZO/Reuters

Spain’s La Liga emerges from its COVID-19 hiatus on Thursday with a derby match between Sevilla FC and Real Betis, the first of the 110 matches left to play this season.

League leader Barcelona visits Mallorca on Saturday, while second-place Real Madrid plays host to Eibar on Sunday.

The league season is slated to run for six weeks until July 19. There will be two matchdays a week – one Monday through Thursday and the second Friday through Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been a big effort, but I think it underscores the point that it seems like some sort of return to normality,” said Boris Gartner, CEO of LaLiga North America

The league has established an extensive COVID-19 testing protocol. The sideline team benches have been extended, there will be no pregame handshakes and players will change their kit at halftime.

The stands will be empty but the league promises new camera angles – helped by the fact there are no fans to block – and virtual stands and fan audio (broadcasters can choose natural sound or the virtual enhanced audio).

Atop the standings, Barcelona holds a two-point lead over Real Madrid. And there are just two points between the third- and sixth-placed sides – Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Getafe and Atletico Madrid – in the battle for remaining European competition places.

At the other end of the table, Mallorca, Leganes and Espanyol are in the relegation zone.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi leads the scoring race with 19 goals. And strike partner Luis Suarez is set to join him after recovering from knee surgery. Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard has also had time to heal an injured ankle.

Atletico Madrid may gain some new Canadian eyes given its ties to expansion Atletico Ottawa of the Canadian Premier League.

Story continues below advertisement

Games will feature the “Applause to Infinity,” a tribute in the 20th minute of each game to the front-line workers and the victims of the pandemic.

The German Bundesliga was the first major European league to restart in May, and England’s Premier League and Italy’s Serie A are set to follow next week.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies