Sports streaming service DAZN lands Canadian rights to Premier League soccer: source

The soccer broadcast landscape in Canada continues to change with the English Premier League shifting to DAZN next season.
A source familiar with the negotiations says the sports streaming service has secured a three-year deal for exclusive Canadian rights, taking the property over from TSN and Sportsnet.
Asked about the switch, the two TV networks said they don’t comment on rights negotiations.
DAZN (pronounced da-zone) will broadcast every EPL game live in Canada.
It already shows the Champions and Europa League, French, Italian, Japanese, Spanish and Turkish league soccer as well as England’s Carabao Cup.
With Spain and Brazil coming on board in 2019, DAZN will be available is in nine counties. It will show the EPL in Canada, Austria, Germany, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.
An official announcement on the Canadian EPL rights is expected in the New Year.
