Soccer Sports streaming service DAZN lands Canadian rights to Premier League soccer: source

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool on Dec. 16, 2018.

Rui Vieira/The Associated Press

The soccer broadcast landscape in Canada continues to change with the English Premier League shifting to DAZN next season.

A source familiar with the negotiations says the sports streaming service has secured a three-year deal for exclusive Canadian rights, taking the property over from TSN and Sportsnet.

Asked about the switch, the two TV networks said they don’t comment on rights negotiations.

DAZN (pronounced da-zone) will broadcast every EPL game live in Canada.

It already shows the Champions and Europa League, French, Italian, Japanese, Spanish and Turkish league soccer as well as England’s Carabao Cup.

With Spain and Brazil coming on board in 2019, DAZN will be available is in nine counties. It will show the EPL in Canada, Austria, Germany, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.

An official announcement on the Canadian EPL rights is expected in the New Year.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
