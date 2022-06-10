Kadeisha Buchanan celebrates with a Canada flag after victory in the UEFA Women's Champions League final match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at Juventus Stadium on May 21, 2022 in Turin, Italy.VALERIO_PENNICINO/Getty Images

Star Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan has signed a three-year deal with English soccer giant Chelsea.

Buchanan joins the storied London club’s women’s team after a highly successful run with Lyon. Buchanan helped the French club to five UEFA Women’s Champions League titles in six seasons.

The 26-year-old centre-back had nine goals in 130 appearances for Lyon.

Buchanan will wear No. 26, last worn by Chelsea legend John Terry before he left the club in 2017.

Internationally, Buchanan has won 118 caps for Canada and helped lead the national women’s team to an Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Buchanan, from Brampton, Ont., has been named Canada’s player of the year three times and was nominated for the 2015 Ballon d’Or awarded to the top female player in the world.