CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic reacts after scoring against Mexico's Santos Laguna during a CONCACAF Champions League game in Montreal, on Feb. 23.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season.

The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic’s playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Mihailovic, 23, has played 54 regular-season games, including 50 starts, and 4,306 minutes in two seasons with CF Montreal.

So far this season, he has scored a career-high seven goals and provided four assists.

Mihailovic was named team MVP last season after helping Montreal win the 2021 Canadian Championship and reach the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

The Chicago native has featured six times for the U.S. men’s national team, including two games at the 2019 Gold Cup.