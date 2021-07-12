 Skip to main content
Star striker Jozy Altidore returns to full training with Toronto FC

Neil Davidson
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Toronto FC confirmed that star striker Jozy Altidore returned to full training with the team on Monday.

Jozy Altidore is back, after spending more than seven weeks on the outs with Toronto FC.

The MLS club confirmed that the star striker returned to full training with the team Monday, TFCs first session at its north Toronto practice facility since returning last week from the U.S. Thanks to loosened travel restrictions for those fully vaccinated, the MLS club flew north after last Wednesday’s 3-2 win at New England.

An announcement on TFC’s return to BMO Field is also expected soon. The club has not played at home since Sept. 1, 2020, finishing last season in East Hartford, Conn., and starting this year in Orlando – playing 31 straight games on the road.

Toronto’s next outing is a home matchup July 17 against Orlando.

Altidore’s future in Toronto has been up in the air since a confrontation with former coach Chris Armas when the striker was substituted in the 70th minute of a 1-0 loss to Orlando City on May 22 The 31-year-old Altidore has trained on his own, away from the first team, ever since.

Armas has since been fired, paying the price for a 1-8-2 start to the season. The club is now under the guidance of assistant coach Javier Perez, who oversaw the win over New England.

With 75 goals in all competitions, Altidore is second on TFC’s all-time scoring list, behind Italian star Sebastian Giovinco’s 83. And with a salary of US$3.6-million, the U.S. international ranks sixth on the MLS pay scale this season.

But he has only appeared in four MLS games this season, with one goal in 189 minutes player. Altidore is in his seventh season with Toronto.

