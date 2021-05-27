Star striker Jozy Altidore reportedly at odds with Toronto FC after run-in with coach

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Soccer

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Star striker Jozy Altidore reportedly at odds with Toronto FC after run-in with coach

Neil Davidson
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Star striker Jozy Altidore is reportedly at odds with Toronto FC.

Citing sources, ESPN reports that the designated player has been told to train on his own after a confrontation last Saturday with coach Chris Armas after being substituted in the 70th minute of Toronto’s 1-0 loss at Orlando City.

Asked whether Altidore was indeed training apart from the first team due to a bust-up with Armas, GM Ali Curtis, in a text to The Canadian Press, replied: “Internal matter that we are keeping in-house.”

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto (1-3-2) plays at Columbus (2-2-2) on Saturday. The team is due to leave Friday from its pandemic-prompted base in Orlando.

The 31-year-old Altidore has appeared in four of Toronto’s six games this season, with two starts, one goal and two shots. A hamstring injury and illness interrupted his early league and Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League campaign.

It’s not the first time Altidore’s future with the club has come into question. In January, U.S. national team coach Gregg Berhalter turned heads when he said “a number of clubs” had expressed interest in Altidore, citing it as one of the reasons he wasn’t playing in an upcoming international friendly.

The TFC striker responded on social media, saying “Don’t believe everything you read. The devil is working overtime.”

Altidore is in his seventh season with Toronto, which signed him to a three-year contract extension in February 2019.

“This is my home, this is where I want to be and this is where I want to keep building,” Altidore said at the time.

He is making US$3.6-million this season, according to the MLS Players Association.

Story continues below advertisement

Altidore rarely speaks to Toronto reporters, often preferring to share via social media. But he gets rave reviews from his teammates about his support and encouragement to them.

And Armas has talked up Altidore, citing his work ethic and commitment.

Altidore has butted heads with the club in the past, however.

In January 2020, he criticized it over its handling of captain Michael Bradley’s ankle injury.

In April 2019, he accused Toronto president Bill Manning of putting his ego ahead of player welfare by banning a valued trainer because of his association with former TFC striker Sebastian Giovinco. A deal was soon struck to bring the trainer back into the fold and Altidore apologized.

After the NBA and other teams elected not to play in late August last year in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, Altidore sat out TFC’s game in Montreal for “personal reasons,” according to then-Toronto coach Greg Vanney.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies