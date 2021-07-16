 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Soccer

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Struggling Vancouver Whitecaps look to improve defence in bid to turn season around

Gemma Karstens-Smith
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

An extended winless streak is not how Brian White wanted to kick off his time with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The New York Red Bulls dealt the 25-year-old striker to the ‘Caps on June 2, but he has yet to experience a victory with his new squad.

Weathering the club’s eight-game winless drought has been tough, but White said the pressure’s also fuelling him as the club looks to turn its season around.

Story continues below advertisement

“You feel it a little bit but it’s more of a burning fire inside of you, to break this spell, to start winning games and get the ball rolling so we can progress up the table and earn more points,” he said.

Vancouver’s next chance to get back in the win column comes Saturday when the ‘Caps (2-7-3) play host to the L.A. Galaxy (8-4-0) at their temporary home in Sandy, Utah. The ‘Caps have not played in Vancouver since September owing to pandemic-related border closures.

The Whitecaps suffered an ugly 4-0 loss to Real Salt Lake in their last outing on July 7 and are entrenched at the bottom of the Western Conference. The Galaxy are coming off a 3-1 win over FC Dallas the same night.

Vancouver and L.A. previously met on June 23, with the Galaxy taking a 2-1 win thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Efrain Alvarez.

In order to get a different result this time out, the Whitecaps have to help out their goalkeeper, head coach Marc Dos Santos said.

“We have to do a better job collectively defensively because we shouldn’t need three goals or four goals to win games or get results,” he said.

Vancouver is tied with San Jose for the most goals conceded (22) in the West so far this season. The ‘Caps have also scored the second fewest goals in the West (12 in 12 games) and have the worst goal differential (-10) in the conference.

Story continues below advertisement

There are “little moments” in games where the group’s defence has slipped and goals have been conceded, Dos Santos added, noting that the team needs to be better when it comes to denying crosses in the final third and keeping its concentration and focus in injury time.

“We just have to find a way as a team,” the coach said.

After taking a couple of days off to rest and reset during the 10-day break in MLS play, the group returned to training ready to eliminate mistakes that have been creeping into the game.

“It’s been a lot of attention to detail and just sharpening up the little things,” White said. “When you don’t concede goals, you can’t lose games.”

Defending against L.A. will be a tough task, however. The Galaxy sit third in the West, tied with Seattle and Kansas City, the conference’s top two teams, with eight wins on the season. Twelve games into the season, the Galaxy have more points (24) than they collected all of last year (22 points in 22 games).

L.A.’s biggest offensive threat, Javier (Chicarito) Hernandez has 10 goals on the season, tied with Seattle’s Raul Ruidiaz to lead the MLS in scoring.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think [Saturday is] going to be a difficult game. We know Galaxy are a good team with some really good players, especially in their attacking front,” White said. “So we just have to be prepared for that and find our moments to be dangerous ourselves in the attacking third and score goals.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies