Study finds female soccer players more likely to undergo medical assessments after head trauma than men

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Canada's Ashley Lawrence, left, and New Zealand's Ria Percival go for a header during the Women's World Cup match in Grenoble, France, on June 15, 2019.

The Associated Press

Half of female soccer players who suffered a head-collision event received medical assessments, compared to a third of male players, according to a Canadian study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association today.

The study did not find significant differences in the numbers of female players removed from play at world-class tournaments compared with male players.

The neurosurgeon that led the study at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto believes female soccer players are more likely to self-report concussion symptoms, leading to more medical assessments for the women.

The median time that play was stopped for a medical assessment in women’s tournaments was 70 seconds compared to about 50 seconds in men’s matches.

Researchers pointed out a minimum of 10 minutes is required to perform a concussion assessment.

Related topics

