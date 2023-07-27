Open this photo in gallery: Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala celebrates after scoring a goal during a Women's World Cup match against Australia, at Brisbane Stadium, in Brisbane, Australia, on July 27.Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala came on as a second-half substitute and inspired Nigeria’s 3-2 upset win over co-host Australia on Thursday with her extra edge in attack and a goal that sealed the victory and sparked a jersey-shedding celebration.

The win moved Nigeria into a share of first place in Group B with Canada, both with four points, one more than Australia.

It means Australia, struggling with injuries in attack with striker Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler missing the game in Brisbane, needs to beat Olympic champion Canada in Melbourne on Monday to control its own fate for a spot in the round of 16.

Oshoala swooped on a defensive mix-up in the 72nd minute and beat three Australians to the ball, sneaking a right-foot inside the near post from a tight angle. She peeled off her jersey and ran to the sideline to celebrate, getting a yellow card in the process.

After controlling much of the game, Australia was stunned in a two goal, nine-minute burst from Nigeria, which held Canada to a 0-0 draw on its opening game.

The Australians had more shots on goal (28-10) and more on target (8-5) but missed the clinical finish of its world-class strikers and was rarely able to breach Nigeria’s disciplined defence.

“This was a massive opportunity that we let slide,” Steph Catley, who is leading the Matildas in the absence of Kerr, said in a TV interview. “We created a lot of opportunities that we couldn’t finish. We weren’t patient enough, and we weren’t clinical.

“(Nigeria) was great on the counter and they finished their chances,” Catley added. “We’ve just got to move on as quickly as possible – on to Canada now. This is what World Cups are all about.”

Australia dominated possession throughout the first half and had 10 shots on goal to one, but it was tied 1-1 at halftime after the teams traded goals in stoppage time.

Oshoala replaced Uchenna Kanu, who scored Nigeria’s equalizer seconds before halftime, in the 63rd minute in a double switch for the Nigerian attack swung the momentum of the game.

Two minutes after she went on, Nigeria scored from a corner with three players heading the ball in sequence, starting with Michelle Alozie and going to the blue-haired Rasheedat Ajibade, who angled it across for veteran Uchiobe Ohale to connect beside the post.

Ohale nodded it in and took the brunt of Alanna Kennedy’s attempted clearance kick simultaneously.

The Australians threw everything into attack in front of a parochial 49,000 crowd but only managed to pull one goal back with Kennedy’s header deep in added time.

The Matildas have generated unprecedented exposure for women’s soccer in Australia and were widely expected to reach the knockout rounds. Now coach Tony Gustavsson has to turn around an upset quickly.

“When it’s as tough as it is now,” he said, “that’s when the true strength comes out in the team.”