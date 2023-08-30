Open this photo in gallery: Toronto FC midfielder Kobe Franklin and Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner battle for the ball during the first half in Toronto. TFC won 3-1 on Aug. 30, 2023.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Lorenzo Insigne got things rolling and Jonathan Osorio put the bow on a 3-1 Toronto FC win over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday at BMO Field.

Deandre Kerr scored the second of the three goals for Toronto (4-13-10), which snapped a 13-game winless streak (0-10-3) and sits last in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference.

TFC’s last win came on May 27, a 2-1 victory over D.C. United.

Julian Carranza scored for Philadelphia (13-6-7).

TFC entered Wednesday having scored just two goals in its last eight games across all competitions – all losses – with both coming in a 3-2 defeat against CF Montreal on Aug. 20.

It was also the first time Toronto has scored more than two goals in a game all season.

The victory came in TFC’s first game since announcing the hiring of head coach John Herdman on Monday.

The 48-year-old, who had coached the Canadian senior men’s national team since 2018, will take over for interim skipper Terry Dunfield on Oct. 1.

Dunfield has led the team since the firing of former head coach/sporting director Bob Bradley on June 26.

Philadelphia wasted no time in getting some strong scoring chances early.

Jack Elliot sent a header just over the net – the second such chance for Philadelphia – just five minutes in. That was followed up three minutes later by a Carranza shot a few feet from the net that was blocked.

But it was Insigne who opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with his fourth of the season to the delight of the Toronto faithful. He took a pass from Kerr from inside the box and sent in a low shot rolling left and out reach from Union goalkeeper Andre Blake.

Carranza tied the game in the 45th minute. Mikael Uhre sent in a cross that was headed by Alejandro Bedoya but Toronto goalkeeper Tomas Romero couldn’t get enough on the ball for a diving save and it went straight to Carranza who slotted it into the empty net.

Kerr restored Toronto’s lead in the 58th minute. Kobe Franklin sent a long through ball to Federico Bernardeschi down the right side of the field.

Bernardeschi’s pass inside was then tipped, forcing Kerr to turn the other way to corral the ball before firing it past Blake for his fourth of the season.

Osorio made it 3-1 just five minutes later on a beautiful sequence. Franklin showed great touch with a short cross into the box and Osorio followed through with a diving header that beat Blake.

Kerr almost scored his second of the game to make it 4-1 in the 67th minute but hit the left post from the right side after Bernardeschi found him open in the box.

Called up

TFC signed defender Adam Pearlman to a short-term agreement from Toronto FC II for its match against Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old was recently called up to TFC and made his first team debut against St. Louis City SC on July 8. The South African-born defender has made 44 appearances (43 starts) in MLS NEXT Pro action through two seasons with Toronto FC II (2022, 2023).

Up next

Toronto next hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps at BMO Field on Sept. 16. Philadelphia welcomes the New York Red Bulls to Subaru Park on Sept. 3.