TFC’s Sebastian Giovinco tops MLS salary list

Sebastian Giovinco tops Major League Soccer with a salary of US$7,115,556 this season with Toronto FC teammate and captain Michael Bradley second at US$6.5-million.
The figures were released on Thursday by the MLS Players Association.
Orlando’s Kaka, now retired, had led the league in recent years when it came to paycheque. The Brazilian made US$7,167,500 last season. Giovinco received the same pay last year as this season.
Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela was third in the 2018 salary standings at US$6,292,500. Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger (US$6.1-million) and Los Angeles Galaxy forward Giovani dos Santos (US$6-million) round out the top five.
Montreal midfielder Ignacio Piatti is No. 8 on the list at US$4,713,333, just behind Toronto’s Jozy Altidore (US$5-million). The top earner on the Vancouver Whitecaps is striker Kei Kamara at US$1-million.
