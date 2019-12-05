 Skip to main content

Soccer

Thierry Henry’s Montreal Impact to open MLS season at home against New England

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
Montreal Impact new head coach Thierry Henry speaks to the media during a press conference on Nov. 18, 2019, in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Thierry Henry will make his MLS managerial debut with the Montreal Impact on Feb. 29 at Olympic Stadium against the New England Revolution.

It marks the first time Montreal opens the MLS season at home.

Henry, the former Arsenal, Barcelona and New York Red Bulls star, will kick off competitive play as Montreal’s manager in a round-of-16 CONCACAF Champions League tie before the season opener. The second leg of the two-game series will take place Feb. 25, 26 or 27 at the Big O with the opponent to be determined at the Dec. 9 draw in Mexico City.

The Impact’s league opener at Stade Saputo will take place in April, with the exact date to be confirmed later.

The Vancouver Whitecaps open their season Feb. 29 against Sporting Kansas City at B.C. Place Stadium. The Whitecaps will then head south to face the Los Angeles Galaxy on March 7.

Toronto FC will open on the road Feb. 29 at San Jose before hosting New York City FC on March 7.

The complete 2020 schedule will be announced at a later date.

The league’s 25th season will feature 26 teams with the addition of expansion Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF. All will be in action the opening weekend.

Nashville SC will open at home Feb. 29 against Atlanta United while Inter Miami CF travels to Los Angeles to face LAFC on March 1. The opening weekend will also see the MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders open defence of the title they won over Toronto against visiting Chicago Fire FC.

Inter Miami will make its home debut March 14, hosting co-owner David Beckham’s former team, the Los Angeles Galaxy at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Each club will play 34 regular-season games, 17 at home and 17 away. They will face conference foes home and away with the remaining 10 matches against opponents from the other conference.

