This Women’s World Cup is already gripping and contentious

The clamour of sports events is really loud right now: The NBA Finals, the golf tournament, the tennis, the show jumping, the baseball and there is probably some event not on this list but has people enraptured.
Certainly there’s a lot of soccer. In Portugal, an implausibly complex mini-tournament is being played to determine who qualifies for next year’s Euro 2020. In South America, there is a hush as Lionel Messi is playing down Argentina’s chances at the Copa America.
In this clamorous arena, the Women’s World Cup is unfolding splendidly. Not loudly yet, but after three days of play, it’s clear: This World Cup is a gripping, gratifying event. The drama is developing nicely and some of the top teams in the world, including Canada, have yet to play. Plus, if you want to argue with a referee, just step inside.
Friday’s opener with France playing South Korea showcased a highly skilled, tactically shrewd host country. The 4-0 victory for France might, for a while, have led to some thoughts about this World Cup being about a handful of great teams playing against forlorn but brave opposition. That’s not actually the case, and the evidence was there in Saturday’s and Sunday’s matches. There’s drama, controversy and upset victories.
Italy stunned Australia on Sunday, winning 2-1 in stoppage time, in what was an underdog victory for the ages. The highly rated Australia, an immensely driven team with expectations of making the semi-finals in France, was pushed to its limits and found wanting as an Italian team – the country’s women’s team hasn’t played at a World Cup in 20 years – came from behind with skill and cunning. Having two goals disallowed for offside did not deter the Italians.
Once upon a time, it could be said that there is nothing romantic or enchanting about Italy’s men’s team progressing solidly through a tournament. They’re always good; there’s no surprise. But the men’s team failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup in Russia. Now the women’s team, ranked 15th in the world, nine places below Australia, is the team to watch. The best thing about any tournament is its capacity to surprise, and that’s happening.
Sunday’s third game, between England and Scotland, also had a few surprises. England has kept improving since its strong run at the World Cup in Canada four years ago (the team eliminated Canada in the quarter-finals) and is currently ranked third in the world, shockingly ahead of Canada. A game against Scotland had the whiff of intense rivalry, and while Scotland lost 2-1, England can hardly be pleased with the narrow victory.
Both teams play a conventional game, relying on speedy players on the flanks to supply the ball to strikers in the penalty area, and in this tense but conventional contest, Scotland only lacked a touch of daring. Striker Erin Cuthbert was left isolated at the front for long periods as Scotland huffed and puffed in defensive mode until late in the game. A tweaked tactical formation and a bit of reckless attacking play, and Scotland will do a lot better.
The word “reckless” can also be applied to the use of video-assisted review (VAR) at the tournament. That’s the key controversy. Several games have seen bizarre, unnecessary stoppages as diligent referees – told to be superdiligent by FIFA, presumably – have reviewed alleged handball infringements and awarded inappropriate penalties. In this instance, England’s Fran Kirby lobbed a cross toward a teammate in the penalty box and it hit the arm of Scotland’s Nicola Docherty, accidentally. Somebody at VAR HQ told referee Jana Adamkova, via her earpiece, and after a pause, a penalty was awarded.
The traditional rule, which distinguishes between hand-to-ball (deliberate and therefore penalized) and ball-to-hand (accidental and no big deal), seems to have been erased and is replaced by an unconscionable zero-tolerance policy. It will bring havoc as this World Cup unfolds to its knock-out stage.
Brazil was also awarded a dubious penalty for handball in its 3-0 victory over a surprisingly spirited and determined Jamaica. In this case, a lackadaisical penalty kick by Andressa Alves was easily stopped by Jamaica’s 19-year-old keeper Sydney Schneider. In fact, Schneider was spectacular throughout and her multiple saves, some remarkably agile, could make her the first breakout newcomer of this tournament.
Germany, ranked second in the world, struggled to beat a fiercely determined China 1-0 and the result flattered Germany. Spain had a 3-1 victory over South Africa in another game marred by dubious penalty-kick decisions. Three days in and this Women’s World Cup is starting to seethe; with upsets, goals galore and the cruelty of controversial decisions. It’s going to get very loud.